DENVER (CBS4) – After hurricane force wind in some areas over the weekend, it will not be as windy on Monday. However it will be breezy at times and with the wind coming from the west, temperatures will be able to soar far above normal.
Monday is the first day of winter with the winter solstice occurring at 3:02 a.m. It’s also the shortest day of the year with only 9 hours, 21 minutes, and 15 seconds of daylight. The duration of daylight will slowly get longer again starting Tuesday which will be 3 seconds longer than Monday.
The westerly wind on Monday will push temperatures into the mid and upper 50s around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins which is about 10 to 15 degrees above normal for the first day of winter.
Tuesday will be even warmer with highs near 60 degrees in the metro area. Then cold and windy weather returns on Wednesday as another winter storm hits the state. Most mountains including the ski areas will get 1-5 inches of snow while any light snow in the metro area is not expected to generate accumulation.
A gradual warming trend will start on Thursday and Christmas will be mostly sunny and mild on Friday.