DENVER (CBS4) – If you’ve been looking forward to watching the Colorado Avalanche in person, you will have to wait a little longer. The team announced Monday they will not host fans to begin the season.
In a statement posted to their social media channels, the team said the decision was made “due to current state and local guidelines.”
An update regarding home games at @BallArenaDenver #GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/rmAvo6Kp9A
— Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) December 21, 2020
Ticket holders will be notified immediately of changes in the ability to host fans in person for games.
On Sunday, a temporary division realignment was announced that will have the Avalanche playing in an 8-yeam West Division. The Anaheim Ducks, Arizona Coyotes, Los Angeles Kings, Minnesota Wild, San Jose Sharks, St. Louis Blues, and Vegas Golden Knights comprise the rest of the temporary division.
The Avalanche begin their abbreviated 2021 season on January 13th. The updated schedule has not yet been released.