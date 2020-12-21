(CBS4) – Two weeks after announcing Season B sports in Colorado would be delayed, the Colorado High School Activities Association says they received a variance from the state health department to move the date up. Practice for many sports can start on Jan. 18.
Sports include ice hockey, skiing, girls swimming, wrestling, basketball and competitive spirit. Competition is slated to begin Jan. 25, CHSAA says.
Officials says the variance aligns with previously-announced in-person and hybrid learning models.
“Though it has taken many late nights and weekends, we are thrilled that our student-athletes, member schools and local school communities have a resolution. Educationally-based athletics are a vital extension of the classroom,” said CHSAA commissioner Rhonda Blanford-Green.
As an example given by CHSAA, the basketball variance will permit teams to have 24 players total, as well as coaches and trainers.
Coaches and athletic directors are expected to get details about each sport via virtual meetings starting Jan. 4.
Earlier this month, CHSAA announced the Season B would be delayed until February, therefore pushing other seasons back.