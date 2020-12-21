By Dave Wille
DENVER (CBS4) – Broncos fans will never forget the day practice squad wide receiver Kendall Hinton started at quarterback against the New Orleans Saints. Now the Pro Football Hall of Fame wants to make sure all football fans remember that day.
On Dec. 21, Hinton’s wristband from that game went on display at the Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. Hinton was called into emergency service when the NFL ruled all Broncos quarterbacks ineligible to play against the Saints due to COVID-19 protocol violations.
Broncos coaches chose Hinton to be the emergency quarterback that day because he’d played quarterback for two seasons while in college at Wake Forest. Hinton’s performance was anything but Hall-of-Fame-worthy as he completed just one of nine passes for 13 yards with two interceptions.
Just the fact he had the courage to step into an impossible situation when his team needed him caught the attention of the Hall of Fame.
Hinton became the first non-quarterback to start at the position in an NFL game since running back Tom Matte did so for the Baltimore Colts in 1965.
Hinton’s play-calling wristband is now on display with Matte’s wristband at the Hall of Fame.