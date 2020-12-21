DENVER (CBS4) — The Blake Street Tavern near Coors Field is closing temporarily because of COVID-19 restrictions. The owner posted the news on Twitter on Sunday, saying it will close on Jan. 1.
TIMEOUT: It is with a heavy heart that we are taking a pause and temporarily closing on January 1. We hope to reopen when the Indoor Dining ban is lifted or if State’s Tent guidelines are modified.
Our Rock Star Staff is going to miss our Rock Star Guests! See you ASAP! ❤️😢💯 pic.twitter.com/m8ukKHMITH
— Blake Street Beer Garden (@BlakeSt_Tavern) December 20, 2020
The owner did not say when the bar will reopen, but said they hope to welcome customers back when the indoor dining ban is lifted or if the tent guidelines are modified.
Earlier this year, the Tavern had to issue furloughs and adjust the days it was open to help with cost.
