By Anica Padilla
DENVER (CBS4) — The Blake Street Tavern near Coors Field is closing temporarily because of COVID-19 restrictions. The owner posted the news on Twitter on Sunday, saying it will close on Jan. 1.

The owner did not say when the bar will reopen, but said they hope to welcome customers back when the indoor dining ban is lifted or if the tent guidelines are modified.

Earlier this year, the Tavern had to issue furloughs and adjust the days it was open to help with cost.

 

  1. Truthhurts says:
    December 21, 2020 at 11:59 am

    Covid is a lie. You gave up your freedom and lives based on a lie.

    You deserve all the misery your surrender to socialist tyrants brings you.

