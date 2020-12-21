Comments
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — A two-alarm fire broke out at a warehouse in Aurora on Monday. CBS4 confirmed the warehouse is located near Jackson Gap and East 68th Avenue.
Crews on scene of a warehouse fire near Jackson Gap and E 68th ave. Uodates here. Meadia staging at 68th and Jackson gap st. Updates here. #AFRIncident pic.twitter.com/OR1Kk5w5M5
— Aurora Fire Rescue (@AuroraFireDpt) December 21, 2020
Officials say the fire was burning on the roof.
Everyone made it out and no one was hurt.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.