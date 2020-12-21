CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Anica Padilla
Filed Under:Aurora News

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — A two-alarm fire broke out at a warehouse in Aurora on Monday. CBS4 confirmed the warehouse is located near Jackson Gap and East 68th Avenue.

Officials say the fire was burning on the roof.

Everyone made it out and no one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Anica Padilla

Comments

Leave a Reply