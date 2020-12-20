Comments
SAN JUAN COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Search and rescue teams in San Juan County say two skiers died in an avalanche on Dec. 19. The team is now recovering their bodies from a backcountry area near Ophir Pass.
Crews first found the skiers north of Silverton near an area known as Battleship on Saturday, but had to delay the mission because of dangerous conditions and avalanche danger.
The community is asked to avoid the parking area and areas along Highway 550 to help give crews room to work.
Details about the skiers were not released, nor were details about the avalanche.