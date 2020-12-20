(CBS4) – If you were planning to head into the mountains for a Colorado Christmas in the near future, the Colorado Department of Transportation has some bad news for you. Delays could be as long as two hours in both directions.
“We are going to have some major impacts on the traveling public on this Monday and Tuesday before the Christmas holiday,” said CDOT spokesperson Tamara Rollison.
It’s the finale of the 12-mile-long Interstate 70 Mountain Express Lane project they have been working on through Idaho Springs, which has been causing delays for a while now. They say they are close to being finished.
“We just have one half mile to go to finish this project,” said Rollison.
They are paving that half mile so they will be closing one lane westbound starting Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m., Monday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and then again on Tuesday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
“There could be some very lengthy delays,” said Rollison.
CDOT would have done it on off hours if they could, but they need the sun’s help. They can only pave when temperatures are higher so the day was the optimal time to do the work.
If you are tired of this project causing delays, you only have to wait a little longer.
“The light is at the end of the tunnel.”
CDOT says they don’t plan to close lanes during the holidays starting Wednesday, Dec. 23 through Monday night, Dec. 28 and from Thursday, Dec. 31 through Sunday, Jan. 3.