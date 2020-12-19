WINDSOR, Colo. (CBS4) – An anonymous letter circulating around the Town of Windsor, and obtained by CBS4, accuses commanders in the Windsor Police Department of inappropriate conduct allegedly involving women on the police force and alleged incidences of favoritism.

The town issued a statement, Saturday, saying town leadership is aware of the accusations and added most of the allegations have been addressed internally.

“Did you know male Commander A enters the police department female locker room then enters a female officers locked locker with a master key without her knowledge and leaves a dead animal in it under the pretense of a joke?” the letter reads.

The letter, which is eight paragraphs long, has been mailed anonymously from Denver to many residents in the northern Colorado town. The letter accuses department leadership of granting promotions with special requests.

The letter also accused “Male Commander D” of calling female officers “eye candy,” while calling disliked officers a “cancer” to the department.

While the letter claims that town leadership, including previous and current mayors, refused to address the concerns, a statement from the town said action has already been taken to address the issues.

“In the late spring, Windsor’s Town Manager and the town’s presiding Mayor received an anonymous letter alleging concerns over gender equity internal to the Windsor Police Department. The letter recently resurfaced, having been received through postal mail by various residents and then posted to social media by some who received the letter. Although town officials don’t know where the letter originated, they confirm the letter refers to incidents that were under previous investigation.”

The statement went on to say Windsor leadership take the allegations seriously and provide prompt responses in doing so.

“These allegations were immediately investigated and disciplinary action taken where warranted. In fact, the majority of the allegations had already been addressed prior to receiving the original letter,” Town Manager Shane Hale said in a written statement. “Following the investigation, we attempted to put this to rest, but since we cannot comment on specific personnel matters, apparently someone still erroneously believes that this is unsettled.”

It is not known who sent out the letters or why they were mailed from post offices out of Denver.

“We don’t know where the letter originated so we can’t tell the author directly that it has been addressed,” Hale wrote.