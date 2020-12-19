BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Boulder County Sheriff’s deputies say they chased a male and female in a reported stolen truck hauling stolen equipment. Deputies say the chase happened Friday night in a field near Ken Pratt Boulevard and 3rd Avenue.

The Bobcat and trailer were both estimated to be valued at $95,000 total. Investigators say they found the equipment attached to the stolen truck out of Fort Collins with a stolen plate from Platteville at a home on East County Line Road in unincorporated Boulder County.

Deputies watched the truck and equipment as investigators worked on a search warrant.

They say the male and female walked out of the home and got into the truck. Deputies tried to block them in, but the driver, identified as 30-year-old Thomas Gaulin, drove around them.

Gaulin then led deputies on a chase, however deputies say he was driving 15-20 mph under the speed limit.

Deputies stopped chasing them when the suspect entered a field and drove through it and onto another field.

Gaulin finally stopped after failing to drive through an irrigation ditch. Deputies say the truck, trailer and Bobcat were damaged, although the extent was not clear.

Gaulin and the passenger were taken into custody and taken to a hospital for minor injuries.

Investigators say Gaulin faces numerous charges including aggravated motor vehicle assault, aggravated motor vehicle theft and driving while his license was under restraint. They add Gaulin has five outstanding warrants for failure to appear which are mainly from Greeley, according to Weld County officials.

Deputies gave Gaulin a summons to appear in court. It is not clear if he remains in the hospital. Investigators also did not give further details about the female or whether she will face charges.