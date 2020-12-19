LAFAYETTE, Colo. (CBS4) – Good Samaritan Medical Center in Lafayette will soon open 12 new private rooms to help families in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. The room allow the families to stay with their babies 24/7.
The hospital held a gender reveal-themed party for the new rooms.
“We have seen that when the family is nearby, the baby heals faster,” said Heide Bliss, NICU Clinical Nurse Manager. “We are so grateful to be able to bring the latest in NICU technology and design to our surrounding communities.”
Construction on the third floor of the hospital will include expanding it to 8,200 square feet. It will begin in 2021 and is expected to be finished more than a year later.
The rooms will include special lighting and flooring to help with developing the child’s neurological abilities. They will also include showers.
More than 1,700 babies are born at Good Samaritan Medical Center each year.