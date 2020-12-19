DENVER (CBS4) – Windy conditions developed during the day on Saturday around parts of Colorado. In the Front Range Mountains and Foothills the National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning until 5 p.m. Sunday because wind gusts could top 75 mph at times.
Along with the wind we could see some light snow showers in the north-central mountains, mainly along and north of Interstate 70. Any accumulation will be light and mostly confined to west or northwest-facing slopes.
The wind will bring some warmer weather to the region which will help melt some of the snow on the ground. In Denver the afternoon high could approach 60 degrees by Monday and Tuesday ahead of the next cold front.
By Wednesday a new storm will impact the state with much colder temperatures and a chance for snow. The high in Denver may not even make it to 30 degrees on Wednesday.
The colder weather will not last long with a rebound expected by Christmas Eve with a high in Denver in the middle 40s. Low 50s are possible on Christmas Day in the Mile High City.