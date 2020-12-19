WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (CBS4) – Wheat Ridge police arrested a woman after they say a gas station clerk was hit by a vehicle on Saturday. Police responded to the area near 47th Avenue and Kipling Street at around 7 a.m. on a call about an unwanted person at the Conoco.
As officers arrived, they saw a woman, identified as 29-year-old Ashley Alvarez, get into a running vehicle and drive away, striking the store clerk who was trying to stop the vehicle. Police say the vehicle did not belong to the suspect.
The clerk was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. Police arrested Alvarez at 64th Avenue and Pecos Street.
Police say Alvarez is suspected of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol and charges are pending the investigation.
No other information was released.