By Jesse Sarles
Filed Under:104th Avenue, Colorado News, Thornton News, Thornton Police, Thornton Shooting

THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – One person was hurt after being shot in a drive-by shooting in Thornton overnight. It happened late Thursday night on 104th Avenue, and 104th was shut down at Colorado Boulevard for a few hours afterwards.

Two cars were involved, and officers say the suspect vehicle is a black Dodge. A man and a woman were inside it at the time of the shooting.

