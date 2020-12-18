Comments
THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – One person was hurt after being shot in a drive-by shooting in Thornton overnight. It happened late Thursday night on 104th Avenue, and 104th was shut down at Colorado Boulevard for a few hours afterwards.
Police investigating drive-by shooting in the 4500 blk of E. 104th Ave. involving 2 vehicles. Adult male driver sustained non-life threatening injuries. Suspect vehicle is a black Dodge pickup occupied by male driver and female passenger. Eastbound 104th closed at Colorado Blvd.
— Thornton Police Dept (@ThorntonPolice) December 18, 2020
Two cars were involved, and officers say the suspect vehicle is a black Dodge. A man and a woman were inside it at the time of the shooting.