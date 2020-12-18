By Dave Wille, CBS4 Sports
(CBS4) – The Denver Broncos canceled the team walkthrough practice on Friday after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19. Strength and conditioning coordinator Loren Landow tweeted that he’s the staff member with the positive test.
I was surprised this morning to learn that I tested positive for COVID-19. I feel great w no symptoms following all the guidelines of our medical staff. Gonna hurt not being out there tomorrow, and I can’t wait to get back to work!!
— Loren Landow (@LorenLandow) December 18, 2020
Landow says he was surprised by the test result and says he feels great with no symptoms.
The Broncos will conduct all preparations for Saturday’s game against Buffalo virtually on Friday.
The Broncos and Bills play Saturday afternoon at 2:30 p.m. at Empower Field at Mile High.