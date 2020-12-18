CBSN DenverWatch Now

By Dave Wille, CBS4 Sports

(CBS4) – The Denver Broncos canceled the team walkthrough practice on Friday after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19. Strength and conditioning coordinator Loren Landow tweeted that he’s the staff member with the positive test.

Landow says he was surprised by the test result and says he feels great with no symptoms.

The Broncos will conduct all preparations for Saturday’s game against Buffalo virtually on Friday.

The Broncos and Bills play Saturday afternoon at 2:30 p.m. at Empower Field at Mile High.

