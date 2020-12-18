(CBS4) – After playing the best game of his young career, Drew Lock has a new challenge — doing it again against the Buffalo Bills. The Denver Broncos quarterback threw for 280 yards, four touchdowns no interceptions in the Broncos 32-27 win over the Carolina Panthers last week. He credits focusing on the short passing game, which allowed him to have more favorable matchups when he took shots downfield.

“I think it’s just having the mindset of taking the shots when they’re there, but not forcing them,” Lock said. “I did that a little bit in previous games, and it caused us to have to come off the field. We need to stay on the field as long as possible because when we do, we end up making those plays that keep us going, keep the drives alive and helps us get points. That starts with me taking care of the ball and realizing when those shots are there or realizing when I need to check it down.”

Taking care of the football had been a major issue for Lock. In the seven games prior the Panthers game, he threw only eight touchdowns, 13 interceptions, and an interception in seven straight games.

“I was tired of trying to force these balls downfield, incompletes or sometimes an interception to where it put us in a bad spot—maybe a second long, maybe a third and long, or off the field,” he said.

To help Lock protect the football, Broncos offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur focused on a balanced attack, running the ball 30 times and passing only 27 times.

“We were more efficient. He took some check downs. All along this year, we’ve been trying to call ‘nakeds’ (bootlegs) and quick throws and things to kind of keep him in rhythm. We were able to hit on our deep balls, which got us some points, and we ran the ball effectively. All those things go hand in hand, and then we protected well,” Shurmur said.

The Broncos now turn their attention the Bills whose pass defense gives up 243.9 yards a game, which is 19th in the NFL. Even with the favorable matchup, Lock knows that he must continue to allow the game to come to him and not throw the ball into coverage.

“They’re going to change things up, but at the same time they’re going to make you drive down the field and they could heat you up. This is a very sound defense that likes to bring a lot of different things and try to get you to force the ball to them.”

The Broncos (5-8) host the Bills (10-3) on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.