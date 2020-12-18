Comments
DILLON, Colo. (CBS4) – Tickets are now on sale for an iconic winter attraction in the Town of Dillon: the Ice Castles. The attraction opens for the season at 6 p.m. on Saturday and has limited capacity due to COVID health restrictions.
Those in attendance can only come with members of their own household and must maintain 6 feet between others who are not members of their own household. Masks are required.
This year visitors can expect to see two adult slides, tunnels, sculpture rooms, a room with icicles, a light ceiling, a light wall and more. It takes about 8 weeks and 10 million gallons of water to make all the ice used to build the structure.
Reservations can be made online at icecastles.com/colorado.