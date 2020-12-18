DENVER (CBS4) – The latest winter storm to hit Colorado brought 2-6 inches of snow to most ski areas Thursday night and the Denver metro area will get snow during the day on Friday. Snow should start at lower elevations during the mid-morning hours on Friday and then a chance for snow will continue through the early afternoon. Accumulation will be limited with most areas around Denver and Boulder getting no more than 1 inch of snow. Roads should also be warm enough below 6,000 feet for most snow to melt on contact.
Areas above 6,000 feet on the south and west sides of the metro area could see somewhat higher accumulation with up to 2 inches including along the Highway 285 corridor above Morrison. And few spots above about 7,500 feet in Boulder and Larimer Counties could get up to 4 inches of accumulation.
The snow should end completely at lower elevations no later than 4 p.m.
Elsewhere, the mountains of Summit County should get no more than 1-4 inches while mountain areas farther west including The Flat Tops, the Rabbit Ears Pass area, the Grand Mesa, and the northern San Juan Mountains will get a total of 3-7 inches. These locations are under a Winter Weather Advisory until 5 p.m. Friday.
The storm responsible for the snow will clear the state Friday night and allow a ridge of high pressure over California to gradually move east.
The result be will somewhat warmer temperatures on Saturday and then a noticeably warmer day on Sunday with highs near 50 degrees in the metro area.