JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Jeffco Public Schools will welcome back students online after the winter break. All grades will begin the spring semester with remote learning.
Jeffco Public Schools said the decision to start with remote learning was made due to a potential spike in coronavirus cases following winter break.
After two weeks, the school district will stagger a return to the classroom and will make adjustments to the learning plan on a school-by-school basis.
Jeffco Public Schools is planning for sports and other activities to begin at the end of January.