DENVER (CBS4) – CDPHE released an updated statewide modeling report on Friday showing that public health protocols before the Thanksgiving holiday have helped to slow the spread of COVID-19.
“The steady downward trend in Colorado is not what is being seen across the country. Colorado’s trend is much better than most states,” said Dr. Rachel Herlihy, state epidemiologist for CDPHE. “Coloradans’ actions and Colorado policies made a difference and prevented a substantial Thanksgiving surge and have led to the declines we are seeing now.”
Colorado continues to report a decrease in COVID-19 hospitalizations. On Friday health officials reported 1,370 hospital patients with confirmed cases of the virus, a decrease of 33 from Thursday.
“There are still more Coloradans in the hospital than at the April peak and contacts remain very risky,” said Jonathan Samet, MD, MS, dean of the Colorado School of Public Health. “This declining trajectory of the epidemic could be reversed by holiday lapses if Coloradans don’t remain vigilant in wearing masks, limiting contact with others outside of their households, and maintaining distance in public spaces.”
The state’s 7-day average positivity rate is also decreasing, from 12.41% on Dec. 4 to 8.41% on Dec. 18.
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reports more than 2 million people have been tested for the virus since the pandemic began. Of those tests, 304,107 came back positive for the virus.
Transmission control is now at 82% across the state, but health officials say infection prevalence remains dangerously high. The latest modeling report estimates 1 in 59 Coloradans is currently infectious with COVID-19.
The report predicts it will be weeks before hospital demand and infection prevalence reach low levels, such as during the summer. Officials warn the declining trajectory could be reversed by holiday lapses in public health protocols.
CDPHE data as of 4 p.m. Friday:
Testing:
- 47,792 tests conducted on Dec. 17 with 8.41% positivity rate (7-day moving average)
- 7.19% daily positivity rate on Dec. 17
Hospital Data:
- 1,370 Patients currently hospitalized, 95% of facilities reporting (-33)
- 106 Patients under investigation for probable cases, not lab confirmed (+0)
- 188 Patients discharged/transferred in past 24 hours (+10)
- 26% Facilities anticipating staff shortages within next week (+1%)
- 1% Facilities anticipating PPE shortages within next week (+0%)
- 10% Facilities anticipating ICU bed shortages within next week (+1%)
- 46% Critical care ventilators in use (-1%)
- 74% of ICU Beds in use (449 available)
Case Summary (since pandemic began):
- 304,107 cases (+3,693)
- 17,020 hospitalized (+316)
- 2,012,614 tested (+14,138)
- 3,971,864 test encounters (+47,792)
- 4,259 deaths among cases (+33)
- 3,427 deaths due to COVID-19 (+106)
- 2,804 outbreaks (+37)
RELATED: COVID In Colorado: 12,000+ Pfizer Vaccine Doses Administered Since Monday