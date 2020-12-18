Comments
IDAHO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Drivers heading to Colorado’s high country should expect lengthy delays when traveling through Idaho Springs on Interstate 70 early next week.
The Colorado Department of Transportation will be closing one westbound lane of I-70 in that area Sunday evening as well as on Monday and on Tuesday. The planned schedule is as follows:
– 3 p.m. into the night Sunday, Dec. 20
– 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday, Dec. 21
– 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 22
The goal is to get paving and other work done on its I-70 Mountain Express Lane project.
Delays of as long as 2 hours are to be expected.
CDOT will not be doing any of the paving work later in the week on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.