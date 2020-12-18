CENTRAL CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – Two Central City firefighters were laid to rest on Friday. Cody and Shelby Allen died of carbon monoxide poisoning last week in their home. Investigators said the couple’s death was accidental.
Loved ones gathered for a procession on Friday morning from the Gilpin County Fairgrounds to Flatirons Community Church in Golden. The family released the following statement to CBS4:
“Our family is touched by the outpouring of support for Cody and Shelby. The support means we had to make the very difficult decision to limit the funeral at Flatirons Church to only family and first responders.”
Gilpin County arranged two large theater screens at the fairgrounds for friends and loved ones of the couple to listen to the memorial service through their car radio. Members of the community lined the procession route to show their support for the family.
“As most of you know they loved their community, their family and their friends. They were both very independent and when a task was at hand, they just got it done,” said Shelby’s stepfather during the service.
Anyone wanting to make a donation in memory of the fallen firefighters can mail checks to:
CENTRAL CITY VOLUNTEER FIREFIGHTERS FOUNDATION
P.O. Box 175
Central City, CO 80427