By Jennifer McRae
CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4)– The City of Centennial has placed a cap on fees from third party delivery services like Grubhub, DoorDash and Uber Eats. The city approved a temporary, 15% maximum on fees that third parties can charge to restaurants.

The cap is only in place when restaurants are required to be at less than 50% capacity. That’s happening now as many cities in the Denver metro area are under Level Red restrictions due to a surge in coronavirus cases.

(credit: CBS)

Centennial Mayor Stephanie Piko said the fee cap is to help provide some relief for struggling restaurants. Aurora, Broomfield and Denver all have implemented similar caps.

Jennifer McRae

