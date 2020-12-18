AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – The Aurora Police Department is investigating after a driver was shot on Interstate 225 between East Mississippi Avenue and East Iliff Avenue. The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. on Friday.
Officers said the victim was driving southbound on I-225 when a black Dodge Durango pulled up next to their car. The suspect fired several rounds into the victim’s car, striking the driver.
#APDAlert: We are investigating a shooting that occurred on I-225 just south of Mississippi Ave. At 9:30PM the victim was traveling southbound on 225 when a Black Dodge Durango pulled up next to the victims car. pic.twitter.com/AIetbCRrXE
— Aurora Police Dept 🇺🇸 (@AuroraPD) December 19, 2020
The driver pulled over to the side of the interstate and the suspect continued driving south. Investigators said the victim was conscious and talking on the way to the hospital and is expected to survive.
Police say it’s unclear what led up to the shooting. At this time, officers do not have a description of the shooter. They say the suspect vehicle might have a temporary permit.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call APD at (303) 627-3100. You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867 (STOP).