AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Firefighters in Aurora rushed to a burning apartment building on Friday night. The Amber Apartments complex is located in the 1900 block of North Peoria Street.
Crews tackled the fire which was contained to two units, leaving six residents displaced. The Red Cross will help them find temporary housing.
No one was injured in the fire. What caused the fire is being investigated.
