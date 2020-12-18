TRAFFIC ALERTInterstate 70 closed this weekend from Brighton Boulevard to I-270 in Denver
By Jennifer McRae
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Firefighters in Aurora rushed to a burning apartment building on Friday night. The Amber Apartments complex is located in the 1900 block of North Peoria Street.

(credit: Aurora Fire Rescue)

Crews tackled the fire which was contained to two units, leaving six residents displaced. The Red Cross will help them find temporary housing.

(credit: Aurora Fire Rescue)

No one was injured in the fire. What caused the fire is being investigated.

Jennifer McRae

