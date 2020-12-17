DENVER (CBS4) – Travelers at Denver International Airport can now get tested for COVID-19 before getting on a plane. Call it a child of necessity. The new pop-up COVID-19 testing clinic at DIA, called Xpres Check, is run by a company that originally ran airport spas.

“At the beginning of March all of our spas were closed, deemed at a non-essential use,” said CEO Douglas Satzman.

His company had to think quickly about how to keep people employed and serve the community during the pandemic.

“In a 75-day project from idea to concept to pilot, we got our first one open in JFK’s Terminal 4 at the end of June,” he said, referring to John F. Kennedy International Airport.

The Xpres Check COVID-19 testing site on Concourse B at DIA opened Wednesday and offers regular and rapid tests. Satzman hopes it will be convenient for travelers.

“Just to clear your mind before you travel,” he said.

Maybe more importantly, it will serve people who work at the airport and are exposed to lots of people day in and day out.

“Whether you work for the airlines or the airport to feel you are retuning back to work in a safe environment,” said Satzman.

A rapid test takes 15 minutes and cost $200. That means you can get your results before you take off. However, if you do end up testing positive, you aren’t going anywhere. You will not be allowed to board your flight.

It’s already happened in other locations.

“They’re surprised and sometimes upset, but also grateful to get this information so that they can protect themselves and those around them,” Satzman said.

He adds that while this can give you a sense of security, it should not be a substitute for responsible pandemic behavior.

“If you feel you have symptoms or you don’t feel well you should stay home.”

Xpres Check offers a PCR test for $75. You will get your results in a few days. They do accept most major insurances.