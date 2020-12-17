CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — A Wyoming state legislator has apologized after posting a tweet about the state’s first Black sheriff. Republican state Rep. Cyrus Western replied on social media Monday to an article about Albany County Sheriff Aaron Appelhans’ appointment with a racially offensive movie clip.
Western said he has since called Appelhans to apologize.
The state representative deleted his tweet after criticism mounted and said his post was intended to be a reference to the film Blazing Saddles and not meant to disparage the state’s first Black sheriff. In the film, a former slave serves as the sheriff of an all-white town.
“What I did was insensitive, and, while unintended, I recognize that it was wrong. I hope he accepts my apology,” Western tweeted. “I’d like to issue a retraction. My remark about the new Albany Sheriff was dumb and uncalled for. I have personally called the Sheriff to own up to it. I didn’t get through, but left a VM on his work phone.”
