By Logan Smith
LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — The southbound lanes of Interstate 25 were shut down between Loveland and Fort Collins late Thursday afternoon following a vehicle pursuit that started in Wyoming and ended with law enforcement deliberately spinning out the suspect on a Colorado section of Interstate 25.

A spokesman for the Colorado State Patrol confirmed that the Wyoming Highway Patrol notified Colorado authorities at 4:27 p.m. about the pursuit.

CSP’s spokesman told CBS4 that stopsticks were deployed in an effort to deflate the suspect vehicle’s tires, but that police eventually performed a PIT maneuver to end the chase.

The maneuver is technically known as a “pursuit intervention technique” but more easily understood as a forced spin-out.

One suspect is in custody and another person believed to be a victim in the incident was found and removed from the pursuit vehicle, CSP said.

It’s presently unknown what type of incident or crime preceded the pursuit, CSP stated, or if anyone involved has suffered injuries.

Southbound I-25 was re-opened at 5:40 p.m.

 

 

 

