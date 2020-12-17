VAIL, Colo. (CBS4)– The manager of the Bridge Street Bar in Vail was cited for a public health order violation for allegedly allowing the bar to exceed capacity limits of 25%. Edward Schoenbein, manager of the bar, received the criminal summons on Dec. 12.
Eagle County is currently under Level Orange- High Risk on Colorado’s COVID-19 Dial which puts indoor occupancy at 25% of the posted occupancy limit that is not to exceed 50 people.
Vail police were informed of the alleged violation after someone said they saw a large group of people near the bar at 3 a.m. Eagle County’s District Attorney’s Office said review of the video footage confirmed that about 80 people left the bar after it closed.
Maximum capacity at the bar is 158 but under the Level Orange restrictions, no more than 40 people are allowed inside at one time.
The violation of the public health order is considered a misdemeanor punishable by up to 6 months in jail and/or $500 fine. Schoenbein, 43, is scheduled to appear in court on March 17,2021.