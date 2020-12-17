DENVER (CBS4) – This difficult year has impacted Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver children and their families deeply. 95-percent of those families are living on less than $30,000 a year.

CBS4 talked to one teen about how this year played out for her family.

“It’s a second home. It always has been and it always will be. I love it there,” Michelle said of the Owen Boys & Girls Club.

Michelle is 17-years-old. She’s been a member at Owen for 11-years. She was stunned when the club had to close in March.

“It was very difficult,” Michelle told CBS4.

When the pandemic hit the economy, Michelle saw family members lose their jobs.

“I had to pick up a job to help out in areas that needed too,” she explained.

Social injustice has always been a part of Michelle’s world, so she wasn’t surprised by the protests.

“It’s a very important movement ,” Michelle said. “We need to continue moving forward with that. But that said, we also need to be careful, so we don’t risk our health.”

Coronavirus is the biggest issue facing Michelle and her community right now.

“Because I’ve seen a few friends or families that have passed way due to this,” she explained.

She feels strongly that we all take this virus seriously.

“We just got to be more careful. I mean like the whole world needs to just calm down for just like a few minutes.”

Michelle is in the midst of applying to colleges, but she’s experienced a big dose of life this year. And she had limited access to her second home, when she’s needed it most.

The Together 4 Colorado Toy Drive is an effort to bring a little light to youth like Michelle this Christmas. CBS4 and its partners are collecting new toys that the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver distribute to their members. There are collection bins in King Soopers stores across the Front Range through December 24th.