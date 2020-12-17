DENVER (CBS4) – On Thursday Mayor Michael Hancock held his first City of Denver news conference about the COVID-19 pandemic since Thanksgiving. It was also the first time he spoke in a news conference about the trip he made over the Thanksgiving holiday, and he reiterated his apologetic stance over doing it while city leaders were encouraging everyone to avoid social contact as much as possible.

The news conference primarily was focused on this week’s arrival of the coronavirus vaccine at Denver Health and the city’s current case numbers, but Hancock said he wanted to take a moment to discuss the situation.

“Elected officials are no different (from anyone else) … we tend to have moments where we disappoint and we make not very good decisions, our judgement can fail us at times. That’s what happened to me over Thanksgiving,” he said.

Hancock flew to Mississippi even as he urged everyone else to stay home. He says he wanted to be with his daughter for the holiday and acted with his heart and not his head. He says he didn’t want to disappoint his daughter, and he knows, he instead disappointed those who did follow his COVID advice. He told CBS4 late last month that it is an action he “deeply apologizes for.”

Hancock on Thursday also stated again that he will not travel over the upcoming Christmas holiday period.

“No and no,” when asked by a reporter if he would be leaving the region in the next two weeks.