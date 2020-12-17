Comments
LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – A deadly crash shut down 6th Avenue in Lakewood for several hours Wednesday night. Police say a truck hit the center median near Wadsworth Boulevard and when the driver got out to check out the damage, he was hit by another car. He was declared dead on scene.
The driver of the other car stayed on scene and has not been charged for the deadly crash at this time.
Eastbound and westbound lanes were closed down as officers investigated and reopened early Thursday morning.
The investigation is ongoing.