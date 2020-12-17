Comments
(CBS4) — Hospital workers in all parts of Colorado have rolled up their sleeves to get the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
Frontline health care workers are getting their first injection at medical facilities across the state, from Swedish Hospital in Englewood, to Vail Health, to UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center in Steamboat Springs.
Nearly 220 workers got shots Thursday at Vail Health, which received nearly one thousand doses.
Officials say Colorado has received 46,790 doses at 24 sites and say the doses have been accounted for and distribution is going smoothly.
As of 3 pm. on Thursday, providers reported administering 8,217 doses since Monday.