By Audra Streetman
DENVER (CBS4) – Interstate 70 will close this weekend from Brighton Boulevard to Interstate 270. The closure will last from 10 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday.

The closure is part of the Colorado Department of Transportation’s Central 70 Project. Crews plan to demolish the remaining portion of the old Colorado Boulevard bridge.

CDOT released a detour map for drivers before the demolition begins. The detour will shift onto the new northbound lanes of the Colorado Boulevard bridge.

(credit: CDOT)

Officials say the full weekend closure will allow crews to complete work that could take months of nightly lane closures.

Starting Monday, crews will shift eastbound I-70 traffic to the outer lanes between Holly and Quebec streets. This will allow crews to build the inside lanes of the I-70 bridges.

Detour Options:

  • Westbound I-70 traffic will head north on I-270, then head west on I-76, continue south onto I-25 and exit onto I-70.
  • Eastbound I-70 traffic will head north on I-25, then head east on I-76, continue south on I-270 and exit onto I-70.
  • The following ramps will remain open to local traffic:
    • Brighton on-ramp to eastbound I-70
    • Eastbound I-70 off-ramp to York
    • Eastbound I-70 off-ramp to Steele/Vasquez

Intermittent lane closures are also scheduled on Colorado Blvd. at I-70 beginning at 8 p.m. on Friday through 9 a.m. on Saturday.

The Central 70 Project will reconstruct a 10-mile stretch of I-70, add one new Express Lane in each direction, remove the aging 57-year-old viaduct and lower the interstate between Brighton and Colorado boulevards. More information on the project is available at central70.codot.gov.

