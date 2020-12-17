DENVER (CBS4) – Interstate 70 will close this weekend from Brighton Boulevard to Interstate 270. The closure will last from 10 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday.
The closure is part of the Colorado Department of Transportation’s Central 70 Project. Crews plan to demolish the remaining portion of the old Colorado Boulevard bridge.
CDOT released a detour map for drivers before the demolition begins. The detour will shift onto the new northbound lanes of the Colorado Boulevard bridge.
Officials say the full weekend closure will allow crews to complete work that could take months of nightly lane closures.
Starting Monday, crews will shift eastbound I-70 traffic to the outer lanes between Holly and Quebec streets. This will allow crews to build the inside lanes of the I-70 bridges.
Detour Options:
- Westbound I-70 traffic will head north on I-270, then head west on I-76, continue south onto I-25 and exit onto I-70.
- Eastbound I-70 traffic will head north on I-25, then head east on I-76, continue south on I-270 and exit onto I-70.
- The following ramps will remain open to local traffic:
- Brighton on-ramp to eastbound I-70
- Eastbound I-70 off-ramp to York
- Eastbound I-70 off-ramp to Steele/Vasquez
Intermittent lane closures are also scheduled on Colorado Blvd. at I-70 beginning at 8 p.m. on Friday through 9 a.m. on Saturday.
The Central 70 Project will reconstruct a 10-mile stretch of I-70, add one new Express Lane in each direction, remove the aging 57-year-old viaduct and lower the interstate between Brighton and Colorado boulevards. More information on the project is available at central70.codot.gov.