DENVER (CBS4)– Denver’s auditor claims Denver International Airport needs to do a better job at maintaining things like the train and escalators. An audit found that DIA doesn’t monitor the third-party companies who are supposed to keep them moving.
Between January and May of this year, there were more than 4,000 outages of escalators, elevators and the train.
Auditor Timothy O’Brian said that’s more than the contracts allow but the airport didn’t properly penalize the contractors. He said falling behind on repairs could lead to higher costs and more trouble for passengers down the road.
“Denver International Airport is in the midst of a big project to update and expand the Great Hall and terminals, but at the same time, the assets the airport already owns need maintenance and better tracking,” O’Brien said in a statement.