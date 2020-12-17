FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – As many people have chosen to not travel or congregate for Christmas celebrations this year, the City of Fort Collins is loaning out video conferencing devices to older adults who are isolated. The “VirtuVisit” program, funded by a grant to the city, gives out free android and Facebook portal devices to older adults who are needing more social interactions amid the pandemic and holiday season.

“We are working to combat the effects of isolation by connecting people virtually,” said Sue Schafer, Volunteer Services Program Manager for City of Fort Collins.

Seniors who live in the City of Fort Collins are eligible to apply for a loaned video conferencing device. If selected, participants are given the device and a tech buddy to help them with the easy setup.

“It makes a big difference. It does,” said Bob Edmondson, one of the participants.

Edmondson, and his partner Jeanne Hoag, have already seen the benefits of using the devices to connect with others.

“It did seem like a natural thing because we could connect with people again,” Edmondson told CBS4’s Dillon Thomas.

Thanks to the federal grant, more than 70 Facebook portal and android devices have been obtained by the city. Many are still going unused as Fort Collins tries to further reach isolated seniors with the free service.

“So many people are isolated right now. Research shows social isolation can be incredibly devastating to people’s health,” said Sue Schafer, Volunteer Services Program Manager for the city. “It is wonderful to see the participants connecting with family for the first time in a really long time.”

Cathy Fahey, a tech-buddy who has assisted in the setup of the devices, said many have already expressed excitement in having more virtual time together with their loved ones.

“I think it is going to make a huge difference in a lot of people’s lives,” Fahey said.

In order to participate in the free service, you must be a resident of Fort Collins. The city hopes more people will either sign up, or their loved ones will do it for them.

“There are a lot of things you can do, and it is very-very easy,” Hoag said. “It is a way of staying in contact with someone you care about without being exposed.”

LINK: Fort Collins VirtuVisit