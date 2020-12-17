WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — A new testing site opened Thursday in Weld County. The site is at the county’s southwest administration building at 4209 County Rd 24 1/2 in Longmont.
Testing is available 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. It will be closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Test results will be available in four days.
Anyone who wants to get tested is encouraged to register.
