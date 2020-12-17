Comments
LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4) — President Donald Trump signed a bill permitting the installation of a new sculpture in the nation’s capitol to honor the women’s suffrage movement — and the sculptor is from Colorado.
This summer, we checked in with Loveland artist Jane DeDecker and asked about her creation called “Every Word We Utter.”
The 21-foot-tall sculpture celebrates the pioneers of the movement, including Susan B. Anthony, Elizabeth Cady Stanton and Sojourner Truth.
Colorado Senators Michael Bennet and Cory Gardner, along with Rep. Joe Neguse, were all behind the introduction of the legislation.