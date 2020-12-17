CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Anica Padilla
Filed Under:Colorado News, Jane DeDecker

LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4) — President Donald Trump signed a bill permitting the installation of a new sculpture in the nation’s capitol to honor the women’s suffrage movement — and the sculptor is from Colorado.

Jane DeDecker (credit: CBS)

This summer, we checked in with Loveland artist Jane DeDecker and asked about her creation called “Every Word We Utter.”

The 21-foot-tall sculpture celebrates the pioneers of the movement, including Susan B. Anthony, Elizabeth Cady Stanton and Sojourner Truth.

(credit: CBS)

Colorado Senators Michael Bennet and Cory Gardner, along with Rep. Joe Neguse, were all behind the introduction of the legislation.

Anica Padilla

Comments

Leave a Reply