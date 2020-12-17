Comments
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– An avalanche beacon training area is open to the public in the White River National Forest. The new training park allows visitors to practice using avalanche trans-receivers which are key to finding avalanche victims.
The training area is open all day at the Mountain Meadow Trailhead on US 24. The U.S. Forest Service said the need for backcountry safety education is higher than ever before as a record number of people are venturing outdoors.
