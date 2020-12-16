GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) – A homeowner in Greeley found a snake in their house and immediately called for help on Monday evening. It turned out to be a ball python.
The homeowner returned home from being out and said they saw the snake in the front room by the heater vent. They live in the 800 block of 36th Avenue.
They quickly left the house. The Greeley Police Department says an animal control officer was called in but they don’t deal with non-native snakes, so Public Safety Technician Tyler Beckle responded. It was determined the snake was about 2 to 3 feet long and it was shedding its skin.
Beckle asked around the neighborhood to see if anyone was the snake’s owner but no one said they knew anything about it. After that he took the snake to the pet store Feeders in Greeley where it is being housed.
Police say if anyone knows who owns the snake they should contact Greeley police.
During the operation Beckle posed with the ball python for a photo and took his face mask off for the picture. He didn’t seem to mind that the snake was winding its way around his gloves.