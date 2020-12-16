DENVER (CBS4)- MacKenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, made news this week when she announced in a Medium post that she has donated over $4.1 billion to 384 organizations across the 50 states, Puerto Rico and Washington D.C. One of those donations made history here in Denver. Mile High United Way announced they had received a $20 million donation from Ms. Scott, the largest single donation in organizational history.

In a Facebook post, the chapter said that they are “profoundly grateful” for the work all of their donors, volunteers, partners and staff have done and they believe the gift is a “testament to our work and our mission”

On the Mile High United Way website, the President and CEO, Christine Benero, extended her thanks on behalf of the organization to Ms. Scott. Ms. Benero says that the donation will allow the organization to continue to invest in programs and positively impact Colorado families. The full statement reads:

“With deep gratitude, and an abundance of excitement for the transformational work that will occur through this gift, Mile High United Way is honored to announce a $20 million gift to support the organization’s impactful work in our community from philanthropist and author MacKenzie Scott. Mile High United Way lives in the knowledge that we are stronger when we are united. We believe that together, we will ensure every Coloradan has an opportunity to thrive and that our children should have a fair start that allows for educational success. We believe everyone should have the opportunity to reach economic sufficiency and have their basic needs met. We believe in neighborhoods. We believe that community matters. And we believe there is power in diverse and inclusive voices. Ms. Scott’s transformational gift in support of our work tells us that she, too, believes in Mile High United Way. She believes in the vision of our Board of Trustees. She believes in the meaningful work of our staff, partners and volunteers. She believes in the generosity and commitment of our donors and is adding her support to stand alongside them in the meaningful work they fund each year in the hopes that it will inspire others to join us.” We are humbled and thankful for this show of confidence in our work and are thrilled with the knowledge that this gift will allow us to continue to invest in our programs and positively impact Colorado’s children and families. Thank you for believing in our work as we serve the individuals and families in our community and state. Together, we are a Community United.”

Scott also announced a large donation to Goodwill of Colorado.