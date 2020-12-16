DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Kelly Turner pleaded not guilty in court on Wednesday in the murder of her daughter Olivia Gant. Turner had claimed her daughter had a terminal illness and had raised money through GoFundMe and other means. Olivia died in 2017.
In 2012, Olivia’s mother brought her to Children’s Hospital Colorado for treatment of constipation. It would evolve into surgeries and heavy doses of narcotics over some 1,000 visits in five years.
Olivia was well known in the community as “Batgirl” in a scenario planned by the Make-A-Wish foundation, police and fire departments.
The investigation into how Olivia died began after doctors at Children’s Hospital Colorado became suspicious when Turner brought in her older daughter because of “bone pain.”
Olivia’s body was exhumed from her grave. An autopsy was performed, but the cause of death was inconclusive. Her death certificate states she had chronic intestinal failure, autism and seizure disorder.
Besides first-degree murder, Turner faces charges of child abuse, theft, charitable fraud, attempted influence of a public servant and forgery charges. Turner’s trial is scheduled to begin May 3, 2021.
Kelly Turner appeared in court via video link to jail. She was wearing a mask, orange jump suit and hair pulled back. She is being held in lieu of $250,000 bond and did not speak during the hearing.
Both sides are requesting 150 prospective jurors due to publicity connected to case and length of trial, possibly up to 3 weeks. There may be a special questionnaire.
There was concern expressed by Douglas County District Court Judge Patricia Herron that there may be difficulty getting jurors due to overlap with the STEM School Highlands Ranch shooting trial of Devon Erickson.