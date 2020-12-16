Comments
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The United States Forest Service will soon offer backcountry permits for the Indian Peaks Wilderness online. It’s one of more popular spots Coloradans visit in the Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests.
In mid-March, visitors will be able to see how many permits are available, book a time to visit, pay for reservations from using recreation.gov. Services were only available in person or by mail until now.
Coloradans need a permit if they are camping between June 1 and Sept. 15.
