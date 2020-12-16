Comments
BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4)– Fire investigators have found the source of a hazardous materials incident that caused a partial evacuation of a long-term care facility in Brighton. On Tuesday evening, crews with Brighton Fire Rescue rushed to Inglenook at Brighton on reports of a hazmat incident.
Investigators have determined that a high temperature cleaning solution set off the facility’s sprinkler system. That triggered an evacuation of one of the wings of the facility located in the 2100 block of E. Egbert St.
Three residents were taken to the hospital for respiratory distress. All evacuated residents were moved into different parts of the facility because of water damage from the sprinklers.