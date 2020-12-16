Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Investigators in Denver believe Gregory Stapleton, the suspect wanted in a deadly stabbing near a church in Denver, may have traveled to Texas. Stapleton is accused of killing Richard Ford close to the lunch line at St. Elizabeth’s Church on Sept. 8. The church is located on the Auraria Campus in downtown Denver.
Stapleton is 37 and known to be transient. He is wanted for first degree murder and considered armed and dangerous. Detectives said there is a possibility he may have traveled to the Houston area.
Anyone with information on Stapleton’s whereabouts is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers immediately at (720) 913-STOP. He was described as being Black, 5-foot-9, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.