DENVER (CBS4)– A big change is coming to West High School in Denver, and was all led by students. Ten years ago the district divided West into two different schools in an effort to increase graduation rates.

The result was West Leadership Academy and West Early College operating in the same building. While graduation rates did increase, community members say it came at a price.

“You would walk into the building and you would see a clear division between the two schools,” said Victoria Ybarra, a student at West Early College.

Ybarra says the two schools were basically set up to compete against each other. Resources were divided between the two schools and there weren’t enough teachers to go around. Ybarra says her school, West Early College, didn’t have a Spanish teacher, but the other school did. Ybarra said that was just one example.

“It was a weird realization to think that, ‘OK I’m going to this school, I’m in this building and I am able to take concurrent enrollment classes, but classes like Spanish and art aren’t available to me,’” she told CBS4’s Dominic Garcia.

Students say there was also a lack of school pride, something previous generations had. So, students like Ybarra decided to make a change. They organized a group with the goal of reuniting West.

“We put a lot of work into it, a lot of work and a lot of time. We spent months sending surveys out, looking at the data,” said Ybarra.

They took their case to the district and the Denver School Board agreed, voting unanimously to reunite West. Not only will it mean more resources for students, but also a restored sense of pride in Denver’s second oldest high school.

“What I feel like I’m most looking forward to is the community itself,” said Sandy Lopez, a student at West Leadership Academy.

The goal is to build off what’s been working the past 10 years and build off that as one school. The change will go into effect starting Fall 2021.