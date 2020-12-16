DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado will see slightly warmer temperatures today with many areas near normal for this time of year. In Denver that means a high in the low 40s. One exception to this will be some of our river valleys and mountain valleys where cold air could stay trapped into the afternoon due to an inversion.
Outside of a few snow showers on west and northwest facing slopes most of the state will be dry on this Wednesday. It will be windy at times, especially in and near the foothills. That could mean some areas of blowing snow will be possible on passes or in exposed areas. Check out some of the wind gusts overnight west of Denver!
As we end the work week we’ll be watching a weather system that is currently off the coast of Washington and Oregon. It will arrive into Colorado late Thursday and early Friday.
It will bring some colder temperatures along with a chance of snow to the mountains starting Thursday night. Some light snow will be possible in Denver and on the eastern plains by Friday morning.
The upcoming weekend looks like it will be dry and mild around the state with a warming trend expected. Places like Denver could be near 50 degrees by Sunday!