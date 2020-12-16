DENVER (CBS4) – The State Legislative Audit Committee met for more than 8 hours on Tuesday and decided not to order a performance audit of the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office. Jenna Ellis, a member of President Trump’s legal team, was among those to testify remotely.

Ellis fielded questions from lawmakers for more than an hour and the exchanges got heated at times.

“What evidence do you have that we should be talking about?” Democratic state Sen. Rhonda Fields asked Ellis, saying the hearing was a waste of time.

Fields is among several Democratic lawmakers who demanded Ellis provide evidence of election fraud in Colorado. Ellis suggested it was the state’s job to prove there wasn’t fraud, noting Colorado uses the same vote tabulating machines that have come under scrutiny in other states.

“If you genuinely do have nothing to hide and this committee is surely concerned about protecting the integrity of the vote in Colorado, then it is incumbent upon this body to investigate,” Ellis said.

But former Republican Secretaries of State Scott Gessler and Wayne Williams defended the machines, saying they’ve passed hundreds of tests. Both Williams and Gessler admit Colorado’s election system isn’t perfect. Gessler noted witness signatures aren’t verified.

“There is a glaring security hole in Colorado’s signature verification requirements,” he said. “So basically, because of sloppy voter rolls, we often times send out ballots to ineligible voters, or dual ballots to voters, and someone can simply put a mark and pretend or come up with some type of illegible signature as a witness and that will be counted.”

In an age when people rarely sign their names anymore, Gessler says a thumbprint would be more reliable than a signature. He and Williams also pointed out weaknesses in address verification, but both dismissed the idea of widespread fraud. Only one witness testified to limited cases of possible double voting.

Regardless, Republican lawmakers say many voters have lost faith in the system.

“It is our duty as elected representatives of the people to rest any doubt the public may have concerning our election integrity,” said Committee Chair, state Rep. Lori Saine.

State Sen. Paul Lundeen argued an audit was the only way to restore confidence in elections.

“It’s about elections’ future and it’s about ensuring that Coloradans at home have peace of mind knowing that elections in Colorado are safe, secure and fair,” he said.

A motion by Republicans to audit the Secretary of State’s Office died on a tied party-line vote.

House Republican leadership released the following statement after Tuesday’s committee hearing: