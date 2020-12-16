Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – A new real estate report indicates the housing market in Denver is not slowing down during the pandemic. The market is the second most competitive in the country, according to Redfin.
More than 66% of Denver home buyers got into a bidding war in November, behind San Diego.
“If you’re a buyer, you had better bring your best punch and expect competition. People are paying a premium for the latest and greatest, updated, remodeled, turnkey homes,” said Justin Hess, an agent.
According to Redfin, Hess received 22 offers on a single-family home in Thornton. The person who ended up getting the home paid $35,000 more than the asking price, $410,000. Agents say the buyer also waived their appraisal contingency.
