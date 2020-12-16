Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Health received its share of the Pfizer vaccine Wednesday morning. The hospital says it will start administering the vaccines on Thursday to its frontline workers.
The hospital shared images of the delivery and officials checking the vaccine into their possession.
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment says it is focusing on getting healthcare workers vaccinated before other emergency responders and the general public.
People living in long term care facilities will receive their vaccines on Dec. 28.
