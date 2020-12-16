CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
Filed Under:Denver Health, Denver News

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Health received its share of the Pfizer vaccine Wednesday morning. The hospital says it will start administering the vaccines on Thursday to its frontline workers.

(credit: Denver Health)

The hospital shared images of the delivery and officials checking the vaccine into their possession.

(credit: Denver Health)

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment says it is focusing on getting healthcare workers vaccinated before other emergency responders and the general public.

(credit: Denver Health)

People living in long term care facilities will receive their vaccines on Dec. 28.

RELATED: Frontline Workers Vaccinations Continue At HealthONE Hospitals

Danielle Chavira

Comments

Leave a Reply